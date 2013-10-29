Montessori Center School Hosting Open House on Saturday

Montessori Center School will host an Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.

Come and see for yourself the school’s spacious campus and beautiful Montessori classrooms.

Tour the campus and classrooms from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring the whole family! Reservations are appreciated. Drop-ins are welcome.

MCS is located at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, right across from the Goleta Public Library. Call 805.683-9383 x104 for more information about the independent school, serving children 18 months through sixth grade.

There is still limited space available for this school year! It’s not too late! Click here for more information.

— Alyssa Morris is the director of admissions and alumni for Montessori Center School.