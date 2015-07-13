Montessori Center School Hosting Summer Open House

Advice

Montessori Center School will host a Summer Open House from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.

Come and see for yourself the school’s spacious garden campus and beautiful Montessori classrooms.

The tour will begin at 9 a.m. Bring the whole family! Reservations are appreciated. Drop-ins are welcome.

Montessori Center School, at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through sixth grade with a creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

Contact MCS admissions director Alyssa Morris at 805.683.9383 x104 or by email at [email protected] for more information about the school or to RSVP for the Open House.

— Alyssa Morris is the director of admissions for Montessori Center School.