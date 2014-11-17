Montessori Center School Families Take ‘Journey’ Through Classroom Programs

This past Saturday, Montessori Center School hosted its annual fall event called The Journey.

This is MCS’ premiere parent education offering. Both new and longtime MCS families spent the day "journeying" through the varying program levels (pre-primary, toddler) through Upper Elementary (fourth through sixth grades).

Part of what makes this day so special is that Journeys similar to this are done at Montessori schools all over the world. It is a wonderful way for families to experience directly the prepared environments, materials, lessons and teachers their children encounter daily. This powerful day provides insight into the transitions and continuity of Montessori education, and enhances parents' understanding of how and what a student learns in a Montessori classroom.

As part of the day, the school also invited alumni students and their parents to come and talk about their time at MCS and how all of these experiences prepared them for junior high and beyond. Our panel this year consisted of Jenna Serpa, a sophomore at Dos Pueblos High School, and her mother, JoAnn Serpa. We also had Dillon Stave join us. Dillon is an eighth-grade student at La Colina Junior High.

Montessori Center School, on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.