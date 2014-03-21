Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:46 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Students Showcase Their Creations at Invention Convention Fair

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | March 21, 2014 | 1:33 p.m.

Montessori Center School has reinvented the traditional Science Fair concept with three years of alternating fairs.

The fairs include an Invention Convention Fair, an Architecture and Engineering Fair and a more traditional Science Fair highlighting the standard scientific method.

This week, MCS Upper Elementary students (grades 4 through 6) are getting the opportunity to showcase their inventions at the Invention Convention Fair!

Each of the school’s fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students have chosen a project of interest to research and build. Some of the aims include supporting research skills, scientific inquiry and most importantly innovation.

“It’s always incredibly rewarding to see how students respond to the unique creative experiments that these varying science fairs provide," longtime MCS teacher Cydney Miller said. "It can be very challenging to 'invent' something. By focusing on an idea or area that they are passionate about, the students end up surprising even themselves with their ability to successfully take their projects from conception through construction to conclusion.”

This year’s fair boasts 66 intriguing inventions. From being able to change digital images on clothing with the Digital Clothing invention to powering your iPad with exercise on the iCycle, from the Landfill Biogas Water Separator to the Automatic Marshmallow Roaster, MCS students have tackled one-of-a-kind projects through hard work and ingenuity.

Montessori Center School, on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 