Montessori Students Showcase Their Creations at Invention Convention Fair

Montessori Center School has reinvented the traditional Science Fair concept with three years of alternating fairs.

The fairs include an Invention Convention Fair, an Architecture and Engineering Fair and a more traditional Science Fair highlighting the standard scientific method.

This week, MCS Upper Elementary students (grades 4 through 6) are getting the opportunity to showcase their inventions at the Invention Convention Fair!

Each of the school’s fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students have chosen a project of interest to research and build. Some of the aims include supporting research skills, scientific inquiry and most importantly innovation.

“It’s always incredibly rewarding to see how students respond to the unique creative experiments that these varying science fairs provide," longtime MCS teacher Cydney Miller said. "It can be very challenging to 'invent' something. By focusing on an idea or area that they are passionate about, the students end up surprising even themselves with their ability to successfully take their projects from conception through construction to conclusion.”

This year’s fair boasts 66 intriguing inventions. From being able to change digital images on clothing with the Digital Clothing invention to powering your iPad with exercise on the iCycle, from the Landfill Biogas Water Separator to the Automatic Marshmallow Roaster, MCS students have tackled one-of-a-kind projects through hard work and ingenuity.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.