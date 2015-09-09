Montessori Center School Kids Take to Nature at Catalina Island Marine Istitute

Advice

Last week nearly sixty Montessori Center School fourth, fifth and sixth grade students set out on a voyage spending five days at the Catalina Island Marine Institute (CIMI).

As part of the school’s unique approach to educational outings, MCS Upper Elementary students (grades fourth through sixth) rotate between attending three different camps during their time in the program.

The students alternate between Astrocamp, Catalina Island Marine Institute (CIMI) and NatureBridge Institute located in Yosemite, at the beginning of each school year.

This program has become a well-loved tradition at MCS, which the teachers and students alike look forward to. ​

CIMI focuses on marine science education giving students rich learning opportunities that cannot be obtained in a regular classroom setting. The focus on working collaboratively in labs and during projects and games creates a great deal of team building amongst the children.

The CIMI instructors use the natural land and sea environments of Catalina Island to inspire minds and create excitement about science. During their five day program, MCS students and teachers got the opportunity to gain first-hand experience of the varied and unique Southern California flora and fauna found in the ocean that surrounds the island.

All of the camps are specifically designed to inspire students towards future success in their academic and personal growth, which aligns with the Montessori approach to learning.

“We at MCS believe these types of trips contribute greatly to the general ethos of our school community. Rich experiences like this reinforce learning across so many areas of the curriculum, and the use of the outdoors encourages young people to take greater responsibility for their own learning, which Montessori is a great proponent of,” said MCS Head of School, Patricia Colby.

Montessori Center School, located on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment for 50 years.

MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa N. Morris is the director of admissions and alumni at the Montessori Center School.