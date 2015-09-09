Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:09 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Montessori Center School Kids Take to Nature at Catalina Island Marine Istitute

Students prepare to kayak at the Catalina Island Marine Institute.
Students prepare to kayak at the Catalina Island Marine Institute. (Montessori Center School photo)
By Alyssa N. Morris for the Montessori Center School | September 9, 2015 | 2:56 p.m.

Last week nearly sixty Montessori Center School fourth, fifth and sixth grade students set out on a voyage spending five days at the Catalina Island Marine Institute (CIMI).

As part of the school’s unique approach to educational outings, MCS Upper Elementary students (grades fourth through sixth) rotate between attending three different camps during their time in the program.

The students alternate between Astrocamp, Catalina Island Marine Institute (CIMI) and NatureBridge Institute located in Yosemite, at the beginning of each school year.  

This program has become a well-loved tradition at MCS, which the teachers and students alike look forward to. ​

CIMI focuses on marine science education giving students rich learning opportunities that cannot be obtained in a regular classroom setting. The focus on working collaboratively in labs and during projects and games creates a great deal of team building amongst the children.

The CIMI instructors use the natural land and sea environments of Catalina Island to inspire minds and create excitement about science. During their five day program, MCS students and teachers got the opportunity to gain first-hand experience of the varied and unique Southern California flora and fauna found in the ocean that surrounds the island.

All of the camps are specifically designed to inspire students towards future success in their academic and personal growth, which aligns with the Montessori approach to learning.

“We at MCS believe these types of trips contribute greatly to the general ethos of our school community. Rich experiences like this reinforce learning across so many areas of the curriculum, and the use of the outdoors encourages young people to take greater responsibility for their own learning, which Montessori is a great proponent of,” said MCS Head of School, Patricia Colby.  

Montessori Center School, located on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment for 50 years.

MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa N. Morris is the director of admissions and alumni at the Montessori Center School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 