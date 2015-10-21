Montessori Center School Launches 50 Acts of Kindness Campaign for 50th Anniversary

Advice

To celebrate Montessori Center School’s 50 year Anniversary, MCS is commemorating the monumental milestone by kicking off a 50 Acts of Kindness campaign.

Service, community and giving back are all important themes in Montessori classrooms, and MCS has committed to seeing these themes carried out in the larger Santa Barbara community and beyond.

This past weekend, the school’s administrative team kicked off the campaign by spending an afternoon partaking in a beach clean-up at Goleta Beach.

MCS Upper Elementary students (children in grades 4–6) have also stepped up to help kick start the campaign. This group of students has chosen to sponsor an appearance by Judy Duchesne-Peckham, local author and teacher.

During her presentation, Duchesne-Peckham will highlight her 2003 trip to Afghanistan, where she visited House of Flowers orphanage/Montessori school. This powerful experience inspired her to write her well-loved book, Healing Afghanistan. After the talk, the book will be on sale and all proceeds will go directly to supporting House of Flowers.

For their Act of Kindness, MCS Upper Elementary students have committed to matching up to $500 dollars in sales, all with proceeds from their very own student-run store.

“I believe that together we can make a difference whether it is in our own back yard or internationally," said MCS Head of School, Patricia Colby, Ph.D. "Maria Montessori, herself strongly believed that establishing lasting peace was very important work for educators.”

“Carrying out our 50 Acts is a wonderful way for Montessori Center School to give back to a community that our school has been an integral part of for fifty years and is very in line with the Montessori method, which encourages children to be active participants in their communities. We are so humbled and grateful to have this opportunity," she said.

Montessori Center School, located at 401 N. Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 6th grade with a creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa N. Morris is the director of admissions and alumni at Montessori Center School.