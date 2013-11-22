Montessori Center School Parents Take ‘The Journey’ Through Children’s Classrooms

Last Saturday, Montessori Center School hosted its annual fall event called "The Journey."

The Journey is MCS’ premiere parent education offering. Both new and longtime MCS families spent the day "journeying" through the varying program levels — pre-primary (toddler) through upper elementary (grades 4-6).

Part of what makes this day so special is that "Journeys" similar to this are done at Montessori schools all over the world. It is a wonderful way for families to experience directly the prepared environments, materials, lessons and teachers their children encounter daily. This powerful day provides insight into the transitions and continuity of Montessori education, and enhances parents' understanding of how and what a student learns in the Montessori classroom.

As part of the day, the school also invited alumni students and their parents to come and talk about their time at MCS and how all of these experiences prepared them for junior high and beyond.

This year's panel consisted of Adam Dai, a junior at Dos Pueblos High School, and his mother, Guofang Wei. There were also Clara Hillis, a freshman at Laguna Blanca School, along with her mother, Maricel Cruz.