Montessori Center School Plans Open House

The Montessori Center School (MCS) invites the community to see its spacious garden campus and Montessori classrooms when it hosts an open house, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at 401 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.

Families are encouraged to attend. Reservations appreciated, but drop-ins are welcome.

Montessori Center School has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years with a creative, compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

MCS is accepting applications now for fall enrollment.

— Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School.