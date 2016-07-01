Montessori Center School Selects Brian Johnson as Board President

Montessori Center School has announced that its board has elected a new president, Brian Johnson.

The MCS board of trustees strives to fulfill the school’s mission to offer a Montessori education that encourages intellectual, social, physical, creative and moral development, preparing students for academic excellence, confidence, lifelong learning and responsible, caring lives.

Johnson is employed by Radius Group Commercial Real Estate and Investments, specializing in the sale of commercial and apartment properties.

He recently completed his term as secretary of the MCS board and has two children at Montessori Center School.

When not working, Johnson enjoys traveling, hiking and spending time at the beach.

— Melanie Newhouse is associate administrator and director of student support services at Montessori Center School.