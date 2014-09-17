Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:03 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Center School Students Have a ‘Peak’ Experience at Yosemite

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | September 17, 2014 | 8:59 a.m.

Last week, more than 60 of Montessori Center School’s fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students set out on a voyage spending five days at NatureBridge Institute located within the majestic Yosemite National Park.

As part of the school’s unique approach to educational outings, MCS Upper Elementary students (fourth through sixth grades) rotate between attending three camps during their time in the program. The students alternate between Astrocamp, Catalina Island Marine Institute (CIMI) and NatureBridge Institute located in Yosemite, at the beginning of each school year. This has become a well-loved tradition at MCS, which the teachers and students alike look forward to.

NatureBridge Institute, located in one of nature’s greatest classrooms, Yosemite National Forest, focuses on science education giving students rich learning opportunities that cannot be obtained in a regular classroom setting. Students are provided with dynamic hands-on activities among ancient sequoias with one of earth’s most dramatic geological landscapes as their background.

Most importantly, students are given the opportunity to study human impacts on nature and learn about ways to become environmental stewards. The focus on working collaboratively in labs and during projects and games creates a great deal of team building amongst the children.

All of the camps are specifically designed to inspire students towards future success in their academic and personal growth, which is very aligned with the Montessori approach to learning.

MCS Head of School Patricia Colby has this to say about the camp experiences, “Participation in outdoor learning activities with teachers, youth workers and peers reinforces a positive attitude towards education as well as to becoming environmentally conscience citizens. We really believe these types of outings contribute greatly to the general ethos of our school community. Experiences like this stimulate and reinforce learning across many areas of the curriculum, and the use of the outdoors encourages young people to take greater responsibility for their own learning and acquisition of knowledge, which Montessori is a great proponent of.”

Montessori Center School, located on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 