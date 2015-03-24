Montessori Center School’s Upper Elementary Students Host ‘Year Long Project Fair’

Just before spring break, Montessori Center School’s Upper Elementary students (fourth through sixth grades) hosted a "Year Long Project Fair."

Earlier this school year, the students were given the opportunity to self-select a topic of interest to research and present. After many months of hard work, the children presented their projects last week.

We saw extremely varied topics ranging from the history of early Mayan culture to the invention of the GoPro camera.

Along with the research writing the students found other exciting ways to showcase their work through creating project boards, models, dioramas and even games. Some of the aims of the project included supporting research skills, scientific inquiry, creativity and public speaking skills.

“It’s always incredibly rewarding to see how students respond to such large projects like this," said Patricia Colby, Montessori Center School head of school. "Watching them come to completion on such an in-depth project and create such unique ways of showcasing the information is truly inspiring.”

Montessori Center School is very proud of the incredible caliber of work as well as the dedication and ingenuity we saw from our Upper Elementary students.

The school, on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.