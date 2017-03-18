Montessori Students Get Creative at Project Fair

Pupils selected own subject of interest to research and discuss

Just before spring break, Montessori Center School’s upper elementary students (grades 4-6) hosted a Year Long Project Fair showcasing the months of work they have done on self-selected topics.

Earlier in the year, the students were given the opportunity to chose a topic of interest to research and present. Their subjects ranged from the history of theater through the ages to the study of forensic science.

Along with their research writing, students displayed their work by creating project boards, models, dioramas and even games. Some of the project's goals included supporting research skills, scientific inquiry, creativity, and public-speaking skills.

“It’s always really exciting to see how students respond to such a large project like this. Watching all their hard work come to completion is so inspiring,” said Melanie Jacobs, head of school.

Montessori Center School is on Fairview Avenue in Goleta.

— Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School.