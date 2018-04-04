Montessori Center School Students Reach for Stars at Astrocamp

This week nearly 60 Montessori Center School students in the fourth through sixth grades set out on an adventure spending three days at Astrocamp.

Astrocamp, located at the edge of the San Jacinto Mountains, focuses on science education, giving students learning opportunities that can't be obtained in a classroom setting. The children are provided with hands-on coursework in astronomy, physical science, space exploration, and adventure activities.

As part of the school’s unique approach to educational outings, MCS upper elementary students rotate between attending three different camps during their time in the program.

Students alternate between Astrocamp, Catalina Island Marine Institute, and NatureBridge Institute in Yosemite, at the start of each school year. Both teaches and students look forward to this tradition at MCS.

All the camps are designed to inspire students toward future success in their academic and personal growth, which is aligned with the Montessori approach to learning.

“Our students are so fortunate to experience trips such as the one to Astro Camp," said Melanie Jacobs, MCS head of school.

"This time away allows our students time to bond as a classroom while simultaneously experiencing hands-on science activities that spark their curiosity and intellect,” Jacobs said.

Montessori Center School, on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students — ages 18 months through 12 years — with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment for more than 50 years. MCS implements the Montessori Method of teaching.

Alyssa Morris is director of admissions at Montessori Center School.