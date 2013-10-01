Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:54 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Center School Students Reach for the Stars at Astrocamp

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | October 1, 2013 | 5:49 p.m.

Last week, more than 60 of Montessori Center School’s fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students set out on a voyage spending three days at Astrocamp, located in Idyllwild.

As part of the school’s unique approach to educational outings, MCS Upper Elementary students (fourth through sixth grades) rotate among three camps during their time in the program. The students alternate among Astrocamp, the Catalina Island Marine Institute and the Yosemite Institute at the beginning of each school year.

This has become a well-loved tradition at MCS, which the teachers and students alike look forward to.

Astrocamp, located at the edge of the San Jacinto Mountains, focuses on science education, giving students rich learning opportunities that cannot be obtained in a classroom setting. The children are provided with dynamic hands-on coursework in astronomy, physical science, space exploration and adventure activities.

The camp is specifically designed to inspire students toward future success in their academic and personal growth, which is very aligned with the Montessori approach to learning.

Montessori
Fifth-grader Noah Weitzel climbs a rock wall in Astrocamp’s interactive Mars lab. (Montessori Center School photo)

Astrocamp’s state-of-the-art facilities and location in a natural mountain setting allow the children to enjoy learning in a very stimulating natural environment. Rocketry, astronaut training and star gazing are among some of the activities students get to explore.

“The three different science camps our students participate in result in multiple positive outcomes," veteran MCS Upper Elementary teacher Cydney Miller said. "All of the camps, in their own way, empower our students and strengthen their social bonds while providing exciting learning opportunities through hands-on lessons and challenges. We often hear back from our alumni that these experiences were some of the fondest memories of their elementary years.”

Montessori Center School, located on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the director of admissions and alumni for Montessori Center School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 