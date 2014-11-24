Montessori Center School Leader to Host Talk on ‘Defining Montessori for the 21st Century’

Montessori Center School is hosting an educational evening presentation for interested parents titled, "Why Montessori? Defining Montessori for the 21st Century."

The event will be held on the MCS campus in the school’s Multi-Purpose Building from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 3.

MCS Head of School Patricia Colby, Ph.D., will be highlighting the philosophy of Montessori education and will share with the group how the Montessori method, with over 100 years of success, has served children in more than 120 countries all over the world.

MCS looks forward to putting a spotlight on this approach to education that is scientifically designed to help the student follow his or her search for knowledge. In this day and age we know that families are curious about a methodology that values the human spirit and the development of the whole child — physical, social, emotional and cognitive, and we look forward to providing more information for those who would like to learn more.

For anyone interested in attending, please contact Alyssa Morris in the Admission Office at 805.683.9383 x104 or by email at [email protected]. Please note, this event is for adults only. Click here for more event information.

Montessori Center School, at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.