Montessori Center School to Hold Open House

Montessori Center School, 401 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, will host an open house, 11 a.m.-1p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.
Community members, including families, are invited to visit the spacious garden campus and see the Montessori classrooms, the school said. Reservations are appreciated, but drop-ins are welcome.
Montessori Center School has has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965, the school said.
The school implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come, Montessori Center School said.
Montessori Center School is accepting applications now for fall enrollment.
— Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School.