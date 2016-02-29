Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 2:14 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Center School to host 50th Anniversary Auction

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | February 29, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Montessori Center School is pleased to present its annual Auction & Gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2016, at The Deckers Rotunda. This year’s theme is “Fabulous 50’s Anniversary Auction” to commemorate MCS’s 50th year in the Santa Barbara area.

This evening will not only celebrate the many accomplishments of MCS students and faculty but also inspire guests to continue supporting the academic advancement at Montessori Center School. 

It is a wonderful way to raise crucial funds to support the school and brings the community together to celebrate.

The Santa Barbara community is invited to join Montessori Center for a spectacular evening that will benefit the innovative programs and outstanding Montessori education offered, ensuring the best possible learning opportunities for MCS students.

A sneak peak at a few of the auction items includes week long trips to beautiful homes in both Big Bear and Mammoth, a wine weekend away to Napa Valley and a relaxing beach vacation in picturesque Cozumel.

Auction Committee Member Suzanne Cohen said, “This evening will be a chance for folks to come together and have an amazing time as well as raise funds for an incredible school. A Montessori education offers excellent opportunities for students to develop their potential as they step out into the world as engaged, competent, responsible and respectful citizens. Funds will help ensure that MCS students will get the best education out there.”

For more information about the “Fabulous 50’s Anniversary Auction,” please contact Gina Whitefoot in the Development office at 805.683.9383 x105 or [email protected].

A limited number of tickets to the March 12 event can be ordered by clicking here.

Montessori Center School, located at 401 N. Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through sixth grade with a creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

Alyssa Morris is the director of admissions for Montessori Center School.

 

