Montessori Center School to Host Open House

Montessori Center School will host an Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Come and see for yourself the school’s spacious campus and beautiful Montessori classrooms!

Tour the campus and classrooms from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Bring the whole family! Reservations are appreciated, but drop-ins are welcome.

Montessori Center School is located at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, right across from the Goleta Public Library. The independent school serves children 18 months through sixth grade.

The school currently is enrolling now for the 2013-2014 school year!

— Alyssa Morris is director of admissions and alumni at Montessori Center School.