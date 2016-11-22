Montessori Center School to Host Open House

Montessori Center School will host an open house from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 401 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta.
Visitors can bring their families and see the school’s spacious garden campus and Montessori classrooms. Reservations are appreciated. Drop-ins are welcome.
Montessori Center School has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. The school implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.
For more information, visit https://www.mcssb.org/.
— Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School.