Montessori Center School to Host Open House Event Jan. 23

Montessori Center School will host an Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. Come and see for yourself the school’s spacious garden campus and beautiful Montessori classrooms!

The school is currently accepting applications now for fall enrollment.

The whole family is invited to the open house. Reservations are appreciated, but drop-ins are welcome.

Montessori Center School, located at 401 N Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students aged 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

Now in its 50th year, MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa N. Morris is the director of admissions at Montessori Center School.