Montessori Center School to Host Open House Event May 11

Montessori Center School will host an open house from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2016.

Parents, family and prospective students are invited to come and see the school’s spacious garden campus and beautiful Montessori classrooms.

Reservations are appreciated, but drop-ins are welcome, too.

Montessori Center School, located at 401 N Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

Now in its 50th year, the school implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa N. Morris is the director of admissions and alumni at Montessori Center School.