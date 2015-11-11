Montessori Center School to Host Open House Event Nov. 21

Advice

Montessori Center School will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015.

Bring the whole family and come and see for yourself the school’s spacious garden campus and beautiful Montessori classrooms.

Reservations are appreciated, but drop-ins are welcome.

Montessori Center School, located at 401 N. Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

MCS, in its 50th year, implements the internationally renowned Montessori method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa N. Morris is the director of admissions and alumni for Montessori Center School.