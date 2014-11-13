Montessori Center School to Host Open House on Nov. 22

Montessori Center School will host an Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22.

Come and see for yourself the school’s spacious garden campus and beautiful Montessori classrooms.

The tour of MCS will begin at 11 a.m. Bring the whole family! Reservations are appreciated. Drop-ins are welcome.

Montessori Center School, at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

Contact MCS Admissions Director Alyssa Morris at 805.683.9383 x104 or by email at [email protected] for more information about the school or to RSVP for the Open House.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.