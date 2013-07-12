Montessori Center School to Lead Walk-Through of Goleta Campus

Montessori Center School will host a summer walk-through of the campus lead by MCS Head of School Patricia Colby beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.

Come and see for yourself the school’s spacious campus and beautiful Montessori classrooms!

Reservations are appreciated. Drop-ins are welcome.

MCS is located at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, right across from the Goleta Public Library. Call 805.683-9383 x104 for more information about the independent school, serving children 18 months through sixth grade.

The school is enrolling for the 2013-14 school year with limited space available.

— Alyssa Morris is the director of admissions and alumni for Montessori Center School.