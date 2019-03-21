Pixel Tracker

Montessori Center School Students Showcase Year Long Projects

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | March 21, 2019 | 7:12 p.m.

Earlier this year, Montessori Center School’s Upper Elementary students (grades four to six) were each given the opportunity to select a topic of interest that they would research and present as part of a Year Long Project Fair. After months of hard work, the children introduced their projects this past week.

Their topics ran the gamut from the history of the internet to pets of the White House.

Along with the research writing, the students found other ways to showcase their work, such as creating project boards, models, dioramas and even games.

Some of the goals of the projects included supporting research skills, scientific inquiry, creativity, and public-speaking skills.

“It’s always really exciting to see how students respond to such a large project like this," said Melanie Jacobs, Montessori Center School’s (MCS) head of school. "Watching all their hard work come to completion is so inspiring.”

Montessori Center School, on Fairview Avenue in Goleta, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965.

MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure the school continues to flourish.

— Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School.

Montessori Center School grade four students Lilly Delp and Vaughn Evers show their projects. Click to view larger
