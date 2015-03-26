Montessori Students Showcase Their Photography in Wildling Museum Exhibit

Montessori Center School fifth- and sixth-grade students have their photography work on view at the Wildling Museum until May 17.

The exhibit is titled “Through a Youthful Lens,” and showcases the student’s artistic works. Inspired by rotating science camp experiences, the children captured images that moved them and made them wonder about the natural world all around.

Montessori Center School at Fairview Avenue has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

MCS is enrolling now for the fall! For more information about the school please contact Alyssa Morris at [email protected].

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.