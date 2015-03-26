Friday, April 6 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Students Showcase Their Photography in Wildling Museum Exhibit

In an exhibit titled “Through a Youthful Lens,” the photography of Montessori Center School fifth- and sixth-grade students will be on display through May 17.
By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | March 26, 2015 | 12:46 p.m.

Montessori Center School fifth- and sixth-grade students have their photography work on view at the Wildling Museum until May 17.

The exhibit is titled “Through a Youthful Lens,” and showcases the student’s artistic works. Inspired by rotating science camp experiences, the children captured images that moved them and made them wonder about the natural world all around.

Montessori Center School at Fairview Avenue has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.

