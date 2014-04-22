Montessori Students Pay It Forward by Donating Books to School in Costa Rica

Montessori Center School upper elementary students (children in grades 4 through 6) recently donated 70 copies of the beloved bilingual children’s book Vuela, Vuela Mariposa (Fly, Fly Butterfly) to Escuela Catie, an elementary school in Costa Rica.

The book’s author and local Santa Barbarian, Diego Pedreros, visited MCS and presented the book, which highlights the life and migration journey of the famed monarch butterflies that land in our very own Ellwood Butterfly Preserve every winter.

During his visit, Pedreros gifted each of the students with a donated copy of his book. In turn, the children decided they wanted to continue the cycle of giving and pay it forward. By spending student-raised funds they voted to purchase nearly 70 copies of the book for children at Escuela Catie. Each of the students then composed a letter in Spanish that was included with the books.

“There is a deep value in Montessori philosophy placed on the role education plays in the development of world peace and global understanding,” MCS Head of School Patricia Colby said. “Maria Montessori firmly believed there were universal tendencies in humans which, if properly nurtured would give rise to a more peaceful and enduring civilization. We at MCS want to nurture and uphold the belief that children can make a difference in the global community. It is our hope that experiences like this will foster a lifelong habit of civil responsibility.”

Since 1965, Montessori Center School has implemented the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching in the Santa Barbara area.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.