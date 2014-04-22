Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:51 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Montessori Students Pay It Forward by Donating Books to School in Costa Rica

By Alyssa Morris for Montessori Center School | April 22, 2014 | 10:39 a.m.

Montessori Center School upper elementary students (children in grades 4 through 6) recently donated 70 copies of the beloved bilingual children’s book Vuela, Vuela Mariposa (Fly, Fly Butterfly) to Escuela Catie, an elementary school in Costa Rica.

The book’s author and local Santa Barbarian, Diego Pedreros, visited MCS and presented the book, which highlights the life and migration journey of the famed monarch butterflies that land in our very own Ellwood Butterfly Preserve every winter.

During his visit, Pedreros gifted each of the students with a donated copy of his book. In turn, the children decided they wanted to continue the cycle of giving and pay it forward. By spending student-raised funds they voted to purchase nearly 70 copies of the book for children at Escuela Catie. Each of the students then composed a letter in Spanish that was included with the books.

“There is a deep value in Montessori philosophy placed on the role education plays in the development of world peace and global understanding,” MCS Head of School Patricia Colby said. “Maria Montessori firmly believed there were universal tendencies in humans which, if properly nurtured would give rise to a more peaceful and enduring civilization. We at MCS want to nurture and uphold the belief that children can make a difference in the global community. It is our hope that experiences like this will foster a lifelong habit of civil responsibility.”

Since 1965, Montessori Center School has implemented the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching in the Santa Barbara area.

— Alyssa Morris is the admissions director for Montessori Center School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 