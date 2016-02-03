Montgomery is Clutch Down Stretch for Carpinteria

Boys Basketball

Jax Montgomery sparked a fourth-quarter comeback, and Carpinteria escaped with a 40-37 win over Santa Paula in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Wednesday.

Carpnteria trailed by 10 points in the third quarter but closed the gap with a run at the end of the quarter.

In fourth, Montgomery had a steal and assist to Rayshaun Moore and made some other big plays to pick up the momentum.

The Warriors made some clutch free throws down the stretch to hold off the Cardinals.

Moore scored 18 points and Brandon Jordan had 11.

"It was a low scoring game and we did not play our best and Santa Paula took advantage of it," Carpinteria coach Johnny Ward said. "Our guys made enough plays to come back and win. I am very happy in how they responded to some adversity."

Ward praised the play of Aaron Vargas, who made his first start. "He brought great energy. Michael Garibay also played well in the fourth quarter," he said.

The Warriors (14-9, 4-4) play at Santa Clara on Friday.

