A Month Late, Noozhawk Walks Heads to Old Town Goleta for Saturday Tour

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 25, 2018 | 12:56 p.m.

The fallout and exhaustion from the Thomas Fire forced the postponement of the 2017 New Year’s Eve Noozhawk Walks, our annual Urban Hikers Walking Tour of Santa Barbara. Little did we know then that things could get so much worse.

Now, in the aftermath of the deadly flooding and mudflows in Montecito, we all just need to get out and clear our heads.

As promised, Noozhawk Walks has been rescheduled to this Saturday, Jan. 27. Our destination is Old Town Goleta in a special joint presentation by Noozhawk, the Goleta Chamber of Commerce and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Saturday’s walkabout will be led by Goleta historian Fermina Murray, a past president and current advisory board member of the Goleta Valley Historical Society, stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

We have room for 80 guests, and we’ll start at 1 p.m. at a TBA location in Old Town. The tour should wrap up around 4 p.m. The event is free, but Noozhawk and the Goleta chamber are encouraging donations to the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Tour details will be emailed Thursday, Jan. 25.

Bring your camera, wear comfortable shoes, and dress for the weather. As of now, Saturday’s forecast is for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s. Thankfully, there is no rain expected.

No pets, please.

Click here to register for the tour.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

