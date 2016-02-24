Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:24 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Month’s Second Minuteman III Test Planned From Vandenberg AFB

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 24, 2016 | 3:46 p.m.

A second test launch of a Minuteman III weapon within five days is planned this week at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The three-stage weapon is expected to blast out of its underground silo on North Base between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, base officials said.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to officials with Louisiana-based Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees the land- and air-based nuclear fleet.

"The launch process requires tremendous teamwork and involves months of preparation," said Col. J. Christopher Moss, 30th Space Wing commander and the launch decision authority.

"The data gained from these launches allows us to maintain a high readiness capability and ensures operational effectiveness of the most powerful weapons in the nation's arsenal,” Moss added.

The launch team, under the direction of the 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg, includes crew members and maintainers from the 91st Missile Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota.

Members of the 576th squadron installed test-unique tracking, telemetry and command destruct systems on the missile, which collect data and ensure safety requirements are met.

Another Minuteman III test successfully occurred late Saturday night from Vandenberg.

Earlier this year in a speech to members of the Santa Maria and Lompoc Chambers of Commerce, Moss said the base expected a busy but compressed year of launches due to work involving equipment used to monitor just-launched rockets and missiles.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 