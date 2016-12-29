Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:54 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Monty Lopez, Deacon Hill Selected for Youth Football Bowl Games

By Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara | December 29, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

Two members of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Pacific Youth Football League will represent the community at the Diamond Youth All-American Bowl games.

Monty Lopez, left, and Deacon Hill are playing in Youth All-American Football Bowl Games. (Courtesy photo)

Monty Lopez, a 3rd grader at Notre Dame School, and Deacon Hill, an 8th grader at Providence School, have been chosen from youth football players throughout the country to play in bowl games for their age group.

Lopez, 9, is in Myrtle Beach, S.C. this week for his age-group bowl game. Hill, 13, will head to Murrieta in January to play in the 8th grade game.

“This is an awesome opportunity," said Mike Lopez, Monty’s dad. "I am so proud of Monty and all that he has achieved this season with PYFL”

Said Kim Kjar, Athletic Director, BGCSB, and President, Board of Directors, SB PYFL: “Both boys are very talented players and have had impressive seasons. I know they will do a great job representing the BGCSB and the SB PYFL.”

Founded in 1938, the BGCSB provides local young people vital educational, character-building, artistic, and recreational programs and activities after school, on Saturdays and holidays, and during the summer – all under the supervision of caring adults.

For information, please contact Kim Kjar, Athletic Director, BGCSB, at [email protected] or (805) 962-2382.

Sponsored by the BGCSB, the SB PYFL is in its third year and open to both boys and girls ages 8-14. The program offers instructional football, focusing on the fundamentals and proper techniques of tackle football. The emphasis is on developing physical fitness, sportsmanship, teamwork, and leadership skills in a positive and safe environment.

