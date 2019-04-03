Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, April 3 , 2019, 9:01 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s Upgrade Santa Barbara Unified School District Bond Ratings

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | April 3, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Following a $70 million general obligation bond sale, local taxpayers will benefit from lower interest cost to 3.72 percent for 25-year bonds

Santa Barbara Unified School District received Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) rating upgrades from Aa2 to Aa1 and a AA- to AA, respectively.

Moody’s cited the district’s “solid financials with consistent outperformance of projections” and S&P credited the district’s “very strong available reserves” as factors for the rating upgrades.

The rating upgrades were part of a financing process where the district sold $70 million of local Measure I & J general obligation bonds to finance capital improvements for the elementary, junior high and high schools throughout the district.

Santa Barbara Unified School District’s general obligation bonds priced extremely competitively and compared to other K-14 general obligation bonds in the market.

Investors placed orders for more than three times the total amount of bonds being sold by the district, which resulted in a lower interest cost for the district’s taxpayers.

The district’s bonds were lower in relative yield than comparable transactions from districts with similar ratings. The district’s bonds even priced better than recent financing by an issuer with Aaa and AAA ratings.

The total interest cost was 3.72 percent for the district’s 25-year bonds. Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth LLP acted as bond and disclosure counsel to the district; KNN Public Finance, LLC acted as municipal advisor; and Morgan Stanley acted as underwriter

In November 2016, Santa Barbara Unified School District received $193 million of bond funds to invest in safe, modernized facilities throughout the district. To date, the district has completed 14 capital investment projects as part of the bond measure facility project plan.

 

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 