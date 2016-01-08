Moore Goes Off for 30, Powers Carpinteria Over Bishop in TVL Opener

Boys Basketball

The dynamic play of Carpinteria High senior guard Rayshaun Moore sparked the Warriors to a 60-49 win over rival Bishop Diego in the Tri-Valley League boys basketball opener for both teams on Friday night in Carpinteria.

Moore poured in 30 points, most of them coming on drives to the basket.

[Scroll down to bottom for video highlights]

“I was looking for my teammates, but it was working getting to the hole,” said Moore, who missed all of last season with a broken leg suffered while playing football.

“I was out all last year so I was really excited to play them again,” he said of facing the Cardinals. “It was our home floor, the first game of league, so it was a big game and I was excited to come out and play ball.”

Carpinteria coach Johnny Ward was happy to see Moore have a big night. “It’s great for us, but I’m just happy that he’s able to play. Last year was not easy for him.”

Bishop Diego used several defenders to try and contain Moore, but even CIF sprint champion AV Bennett couldn’t slow him down.

“He killed us,” said Bishop Diego coach Jeff Koval. “He was a fantastic player tonight. He was the best player on the floor. We did everything (to stop him). We threw 3-4 different guys at him throughout the night and no one really stuck. It was a tough game for us. He was the difference maker."

Moore got it going in the second quarter, scoring eight points during a 10-2 run to help cut a nine-point Bishop Diego lead (22-13) to one, 24-23.

“I called a time out to kind of settle us,” Koval said. “We were able to settle down but we lost our momentum and we never gained it back the entire game."

The score was tied at 26-26 when Moore dished off a nifty assist to Jax Montgomery to give Carpinteria the lead. Bishop’s Dylan Streett made one of two free throws to make a 28-27 game at halftime.

The left-handed Moore continued to take the ball strong to the basket in the second half. He drew oohs and aahs from the crowd on an acrobatic move on which he scored and got fouled. Later, he fed Eli Correa on an inbounds pass for an easy basket, boosting Carpinteria's lead to 40-32.

The Warriors extended their lead to 52-41 midway through the fourth period.

Ward pointed out that Moore had a lot of help in the win. Jax Montgomery and Brandon Jordan each scored 11 points, and the 6-5 Jordan played strong defense against Streett, Bishop's leading scorer. He finished with 10 points but had only three points in the second half. Will Goodwin and Mitchell Cota each scored eight points for the Cardinals.

“(Rayshaun) didn’t do it alone. Brandon was an animal inside, Jax played very well, Michael Garibay played very well, Terrell (Richardson) gave us some good minutes off the bench,” Ward said. “Everybody that played for me played very well tonight. They did their roles, and once we made some adjustments we took over.”

Moore leads Carpinteria over Bishop from Barry Punzal on Vimeo.