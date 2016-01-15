Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Moore, Jordan Pace Carpinteria to Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 15, 2016 | 9:56 p.m.

Rayshaun Moore poured in 34 points and Brandon Jordan hauled in 18 rebounds to lead Carpinteria to a 62-40 win over Santa Paula in a  boys basketball game on Friday night

Moore scored 26 points in the first half, and the Warriors led from wire to wire.

"As usual, he set the tone for us outside and Brandon Jordan patrolled the middle," said Carpinteria coach Johnny Ward. "We took control in the second and third quarters, where we pushed the lead to 29 points and from there we slowed the pace to use clock and execute."

The Warriors got good play from their bench. Malcolm Gordon, Terrell Richardson Aaron Vargas and Jacob Garside provided valuable minutes after starters Michael Garibay and Jax Montgomery got into early foul trouble.

"Their energy and effort helped us build on the lead, and I was very pleased with their performances," said Ward of the players off the bench.

Carpinteria is 12-6 overall and 1-2 in the TVL.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

