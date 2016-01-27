Moore’s Clutch Play Down Stretch Lifts Carpinteria Over Bishop in OT

Boys Basketball

Rayshaun Moore stepped up big during crunch time for Carpinteria, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lift the Warriors to an exciting 80-70 Tri-Valley League boys basketball win over Bishop Diego in the Cardinals' Brick House on Wednesday night.

Moore finished with 25 points, Jax Montgomery scored 21 points and Brandon Jordan had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Carpinteria assistant coach Jackson Damron said Aaron Vargas provided great energy off the bench.

Bishop's Mitchell Cota sent the game into overtime by drilling a last-second 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Cota finished with 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Will Goodwin added 15 points and Dylan Streett and Isaiah Veal each chipped in 11 points for the Cardinals (5-17, 2-4)

