College Basketball

Moorpark Buries SBCC Men With 14 Three-Pointers

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 24, 2018 | 9:54 p.m.

Moorpark drained 14-of-26 shots from 3-point range on Wednesday night in a 104-58 men’s basketball win over visiting SBCC.

The Raiders (9-11, 2-1) outshot the Vaqueros 52.8 to 38 percent in the WSC North contest. SBCC (1-15, 0-3) committed 26 turnovers leading to 33 points and Moorpark had just seven turnovers.

Freshman guard Aaron Mejia nailed 7-of-18 shots, including 4-11 on triples, and scored 20 for the Vaqueros. Drayten Howell had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Francisco Gutierrez added 10 points.

Ethan Hermann paced the Raiders with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Ryan McCarthy had 16 points and seven boards. Hermann and McCarthy combined to make 7-10 from downtown.

The Raiders broke open a 20-17 game with a 25-6 run. They stretched the lead to 22 points (45-23) on three free throws by Hermann with 4:31 to go in the first half. Moorpark led 56-26 at the break.

The Vaqueros will host first-place Ventura (15-7, 3-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
 

