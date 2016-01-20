Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:55 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Moorpark rains threes on SBCC

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 20, 2016 | 9:24 p.m.

Sophomore guard Justin Eisen hit 10-of-11 from the 3-point line and scored 31 points on Wednesday night, guiding No. 18 Moorpark to a 103-82 men’s basketball win over SBCC.

The teams combined for 30 3-pointers in the WSC North game. The Raiders shot 65 percent from the field, including a sizzling 17-26 (65.4 percent) on triples. The Vaqueros made 44.4 percent and connected on 13-34 from long distance.

Jeremiah Gray added 19 for the Raiders (15-6, 4-1), who’ve won 10 of their last 11.

Evan Tillman led the Vaqueros (6-12, 1-3) with 15 points and five rebounds. Robert Hutchins tossed in 12 points on 4-11 shooting from long range and Jerard O’Byrne scored a season-high 11, making 3-4 from 3-point country.

Moorpark used a 20-5 run to break the game open in the first half. The Raiders led 37-17 with 8:40 to go and were up 51-36 at the half.

Tejon Williams had 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Vaqueros while Cody Williams tallied a season-high nine points.

Santa Barbara will host Ventura on Saturday at 7 p.m.

