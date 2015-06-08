More Details Released Regarding Santa Barbara Man Shot by Sheriff’s Deputies

Oscar Varela Moreno, 23, was wounded after allegedly brandishing a shotgun during a traffic stop in Carpinteria

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s officials have released new details about an incident Sunday in which a motorist was shot and wounded by deputies after brandishing a weapon.

The motorist, Oscar Varela Moreno, 23, of Santa Barbara, suffered multiple gunshot wounds at about 1 a.m. Sunday after he was pulled over by a deputy for a traffic violation, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The incident occurred in the Thunderbowl area of Carpinteria, at Carpinteria Avenue and Highway 150.

“Moreno … got out of his car, which was left in drive and still moving.” Hoover said. “He pulled a shotgun out of the trunk and pointed it at the sheriff’s deputy. The suspect’s car rolled about 50 yards until it crashed into an embankment.”

The deputy opened fire on Moreno, as did a second deputy who had responded to the scene as backup, Hoover said.

Moreno was treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was recovering Monday from several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Hoover said.

Once he is released from the hospital, Moreno will be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony brandishing a firearm at a peace officer and obstructing/resisting an officer, Hoover said.

The two deputies, both department veterans with more than 10 years of service, have been place on administrative leave, which is routine in officer-involved shootings, Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Department is conducting an administrative investigation to determine if the deputies followed proper policies and procedures, Hoover said. Their names were not released.

