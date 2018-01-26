More Evacuation Orders Lifted in Montecito, Carpinteria Flooding Areas

As cleanup continues from the deadly flooding and mudslides, more evacuation orders were lifted Friday in parts of Montecito and Carpinteria.

Orders were lifted at noon for the following areas:

» East of the Cold Springs/Montecito Exclusion Zone (including the Parra Grande Lane and Riven Rock Road areas.

» North of State Route 192/East Valley Road from east of the Cold Spring/Montecito Exclusion Zone to Park Lane West/East Mountain Drive/San Ysidro Lane.

» North of State Route 192/East Valley Road from east of Romero Canyon Road/Bella Vista Drive to west of Toro Canyon Road.

Residents returning to upper Toro Canyon Road should access this area via Sheffield Drive and State Route 192.

Officials advised that due to the closure of several bridges, normal routes of travel into and out of these areas may be blocked.

The county’s interactive evacuation map has been updated to reflect changes made to evacuation orders.

Remaining under mandatory evacuation is the area north of State Route 192, from west of Romero Canyon Road to Park Lane; the area north of State Route 192 and south of east Mountain Drive from Park Lane to San Ysidro Lane; the area east of the San Ysidro Exclusion Area between Ennisbrook Drive on the south and State Route 192 north and roughly west of Meadowbrook Drive and Glen Oaks Drive; and a small area south of Highway 101 and east of Olive Mill Road in the Bonnymede and Edgecliff Point areas. (Consult map for exact boundaries, as they are irregular.)

Additional information is available at www.CountyofSB.org or by calling the Public Information Call Center at 833-688-5551 for assistance.

Some beach closures lifted

Two beaches where the ocean water had been closed to the public have been reopened, according to the county Department of Public Health.

After water testing conducted Wednesday, "Hope Ranch Beach and Leadbetter Beach are now open to swimming, surfing and other water activities," the department said in a press release on Friday.

Still closed due to contamination are the following:

» Arroyo Burro Beach

» Carpinteria State Beach

» El Capitan State Beach

» Goleta Beach

» Hammonds Beach

» Summerland Beach

Click here for ocean water testing results.

Montecito Water District update

Montecito Water District officials reported Friday that water is available "at all locations within the district," although a "boil-water notice" remains in effect in many locations.

"Should you not have water service at your property, please contact the district and a staff member will assist you in getting water service on at your property," district spokewoman Laura Camp said in a press release.

The boil-water notice has been cancelled for the following areas:

Summerland – All properties located east of and including Ortega Ridge Road to the ocean, south of and including Hunt Drive, and west of and including Greenwell Road / Asegra Road including Freesia Drive, Caspia Lane, Marguerita Way, and the Montecito Ranch Estates.

Upper Toro Canyon — All properties located on Toro Canyon Road north of East Valley Road (Highway 192) except for 685, 693 and 695 Toro Canyon Road.

North Westerly most part of the district (Sycamore Canyon Area) – West of Oak Springs Lane and north of Sycamore Canyon Road, excluding Meadow Wood Land and 2535 Sycamore Canyon Road.

Emergency potable water supplies are being distributed at the following locations:

» Summerland Post Office – 2245 Lillie Ave.

» Montecito Fire Station #2 at Cold Spring and Sycamore Canyon roads (Highway 192).

» Upper Village site relocated to: Montecito Water District office at 583 San Ysidro Road.

The district is continuing to discover and make repairs to leaks in its distribution mains and fire hydrants, Camp said.

Water Treatment information can be found on the district web site: www.montecitowater.com. For clarity and customer convenience, an interactive map of the Montecito Water District (with noted exceptions described) depicts the areas where the Boil Water Notice remains and has been cancelled.

For customer service or billing questions, call 805.969.2271 or email: [email protected] For after-hours emergency service, phone 805.969.2271.

Postal Service Update

The U.S. Postal Service said Friday that it will be delivering mail 24 hours after the evacuations are lifted in impacted mudslide areas.

As of Friday, Montecito postal customers can still retrieve their mail and obtain retail services at the Milpas (East Beach) Post Office at 107 Nopalitos Way in Santa Barbara. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Beginning Saturday, all Montecito P.O. Box customers can start retrieving their mail from Montecito Post Office at 1470 East Valley Road.

Retail services will not be reopened at that location until Monday.

