More Gusty Winds in Forecast for Santa Barbara County

Hold on to your hats! At least another day of strong winds is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County.

A Wind Advisory will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Tuesday, calling for northwest winds of 15-30 mph, and gusts to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The blustery conditions may bring down trees and power lines, forecasters said, and can create hazardous driving conditions, especially below passes and canyons.

The strong winds are following a low-pressure system moving through the region.

Monday’s high temperatures were expected to be near 70, with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast through the week, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s.

There is a 30-percent chance of showers Wednesday night and Thursday morning, forecasters said.

High winds can knock down power lines and people are advised to stay clear of the area and call 9-1-1 right away if that happens, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Always assume that all power lines and wires are energized. If a person or piece of equipment contacts an energized power line, don't touch the person or equipment involved, he said.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.