More Mesa Preservation Coalition Hosting Second Community Symposium

After 11 years, the More Mesa Preservation Coalition is pleased to announce its second More Mesa Symposium, a forum to bring together local environmentalists and community members who want to learn about and are eager to preserve this last remaining coastal open space in urban Santa Barbara.

Morning papers will be presented by experts with more than 120 years of experience studying More Mesa.

Topics include:

» How does More Mesa fit in with the other preserved coastal lands in our area?

» What makes More Mesa unique among them?

» What results are in the Draft Updated Biological Resources Report?

» Do these results change the ecological importance of More Mesa?

» What legal development is currently allowed?

» What environmental laws govern More Mesa?

A panel discussion, with a Q&A session, will end the morning. As a special treat, the afternoon walk will be guided by Wayne Ferren, whose knowledge of More Mesa is legend in our community.

The More Mesa Symposium will be held on Saturday, March 15 at UCSB's Bren School of Environmental Science and Management. The symposium is free and open to the public, but because space is limited, registration is required. To register, contact MMPC at [email protected]. Click here to learn more about the More Mesa Preservation Coalition.

— Valerie Olson represents the More Mesa Preservation Coalition.