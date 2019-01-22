Pixel Tracker

More Overnight Highway 101 Closures Planned for Montecito Overpass Repairs

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 22, 2019 | 5:28 p.m.

Overnight Highway 101 closures are planned in Montecito this week as Caltrans finishes repairs on the Olive Mill Road overpass which was damaged during last year’s debris flows.

Caltrans District 5 officials said northbound Highway 101 will be fully closed (all lanes) overnight Wednesday, Jan. 23, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The southbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday.

Anyone driving through the area during that time can detour by using Coast Village Road, or other surface streets, to bypass the highway area between Hot Springs Road and Olive Mill Road.

The overnight work will be removing the wooden support structure underneath the bridge that was installed to replace the bridge rails, according to Caltrans. The project should be finished by early February.

Other storm-damaged bridge repairs are going more slowly, with Caltrans construction crews at work on six State Route 192 bridges.

Map showing 192 closures due to bridge construction Click to view larger
Construction is ongoing for many damaged Caltrans bridges along State Route 192 in Montecito and Carpinteria areas, causing road closures.  (Caltrans photo)

The Montecito Creek bridge at East Valley Road and Parra Grande Lane is expected to stay closed until July, as construction continues “seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., weather permitting,” Caltrans said in a Friday update.

The San Ysidro Creek bridge at East Valley Road and Randall Road is open to through traffic while crews replaced the bridge rails and are now working on guardrails and other parts.  

The Romero Creek bridge at East Valley Road near Sheffield Drive and Ortega Ridge Road has construction ongoing due to utility work and will likely reopen to traffic by mid-February, according to Caltrans.

Two Toro Creek bridges still have construction underway, with one-way traffic control on one and a full closure on another. The Toro Creek bridge (near Toro Canyon Park Road) has utility and roadway work underway and all lanes should reopen in June, while the Toro Canyon Creek bridge (near Toro Canyon Road) may reopen to vehicles next month.

The Carpinteria-area Arroyo Paredon bridge was installed and will likely be reopened to vehicles in February, according to Caltrans.

Click here to view the Caltrans road information map including closures. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

