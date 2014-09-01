Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 7:52 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

More Plaintiffs Join Lawsuit Against City of Santa Barbara Over ‘Gang’ Press Conference

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 1, 2014 | 6:00 p.m.

Ten people have filed a lawsuit against the City of Santa Barbara and its Police Department for slander and libel, saying they were unfairly maligned during a press conference touting the department's gang-suppression efforts.

Last November, police held a news conference to hail the success of “Operation Falling Dawn,” which resulted in 68 arrests.

Authorities say most of those arrested in the sweep were gang members or associates, and that they were responsible for 322 offenses, more than half of which are felonies.

The complaint, filed by Whittier-based attorney James Segall-Gutierrez on Aug. 22, 2013, lists 10 people, an addition of four people from a similar lawsuit filed in January

The lawsuit accuses the city and Police Department of negligence, slander and libel.

Plaintiffs listed in the suit are Joseph Castaneda, David Andres Castro, Marci Andrea Estrada, Adriana Marisol Guerrero, Jessica Aguirre Perez and Sergio Sanchez, who previously filed suit in January; and Jason Hernandez, Ruben Rodriguez, Albert Sanchez and Junior Frank Drew.

Named as defendants in the suit are the City of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Police Department, police public information officer Sgt. Riley Harwood and Police Chief Cam Sanchez.

The lawsuit states that at a press conference on Nov. 20, 2013, police met with reporters to talk about "Operation Falling Dawn" and posted the mugshots of 68 people on a wall. Beneath that was a display of confiscated weapons and drugs that had resulted from the arrests.

"Plaintiffs suffered loss of reputation, shame, mortification and hurt feelings, and exposed them to harm by affiliating and/or associating with membership in a gang," the complaint reads, adding that the plaintiffs were falsely implicated as violent criminals directly tied to gang-related assaults as well as attempted and actual homicides, drug sales and drug distribution. 

The complaint states that the press conference was an attempt to support the need for a gang injunction, and that injunction was denied by a judge in part because the criteria for gang-related activity was not specific enough.

"These slanderous and libelous statements were an attack on our clients’ basic rights to privacy, and the reckless and negligent disregard for their rights were trampled upon — with the hope that nobody would speak out and defend themselves," Segall-Gutierrez said in a statement. "One of our clients’ goals is to set a new standard for police reporting on what constitutes being a gang member and or how gang-activity is categorized, gathered, tracked, identified and labeled. We must protect the community’s right to not be publicly slandered or caused to be distressed."

Segall-Gutierrez is also representing the family of Brian Tacadena, who was shot by police last fall, and has sued police for excessive force.

As for the most recent complaint of libel and slander, City Attorney Ariel Calonne said more details need to be provided from those bringing the lawsuit.

"The complaint is extremely general. and they're going to need to be a lot more specific about what the city has done," Calonne told Noozhawk on Friday.

The city has a "very broad privilege" to disseminate information when its employees are acting within their official duty, including that of police officer, he said.

"We think the Chief  (Sanchez) was well within his speech rights to say what he said," Calonne said.

The city has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

