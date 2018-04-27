2018 Polo Season Ready for Opening Day

The fields are groomed, the horses are at the ready and the competitors are headed to Santa Barbara for the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club 2018 Polo Season.

Officially kicking off the weekend of May 6 at the Engel & Völkers Polo Stadium, the season will feature a summer of tournaments and special events open to the public.

The season opens with the 12 Goal Series (May and June) followed by the 16 Goal Series (High Goal; July and August), and closing out the season with the 8 Goal Series (September and October).

In addition, the club will host a series of youth polo tournaments throughout the summer, to promote the sport to all ages and levels. The club will debut a variety of new events and happenings for the community as well.

“We would like to take the opportunity to welcome our guests to the 2018 Polo Season at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club,” said John Muse, board president.

“With the Santa Ynez Mountains as our backdrop and the Pacific Ocean as our front door, the club brings to life the polo lifestyle combined with a club history that spans over 100 years. We are excited to share this polo season with the entire community,” he said.

Following are some season highlights:

» On opening day, Sunday, May 6, Sunday Polo main match check-in time is 2:30 p.m. at the stadium, where the Pony Parade, will be followed by singing of the "National Anthem," team introductions, and the ball throw in at 3 p.m.

Sunday Polo is open to the public. General admission tickets start at $12, with a variety of seating options including grandstand seating and luxury cabanas. Buy tickets in advance online at SBPolo.com/Tickets.

The club is introducing a change to the parking system for this season. Members and their guests will still receive complimentary valet parking through Blue Star Parking. Members of the public attending the Sunday afternoon match will enter and park on Field 1.

» Immediately following the trophy presentation at Sunday Polo, the Patron Tequila After-Party gets going in the main clubhouse and on the field, where guests can dance to DJ Fab, and enjoy drinks for purchase at the bar.

After-party attendance is complimentary with Sunday Polo admission.

The after-party on the season opening weekend of May 6 will be a special event featuring DJ Erik Lohr and a party in the club’s Polo Lounge presented by Folded Hills.

» Polo fans can kick off their weekends by watching the Friday match accompanied by happy hour at the clubhouse, 4-6 p.m., May 4-Oct. 12. Happy hour during the Pacific Coast Open will be 4-6 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 16, 23 and 30.



» The club will celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 13. The event will feature a $15 bottomless mimosa deal during the championship match of the Folded Hills Pope Challenge (not including cost of admission).

“The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club has a long history of attracting world class polo competition, and we are proud to align and partner with the highest caliber luxury brands from across the globe,” said David Sigman, the club's general manager.

“We are honored to showcase our new and returning partners for the 2018 Polo Season, and are excited to welcome all to join us this summer for

polo in paradise," he said.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club’s 2018 season sponsors include Engel & Völkers (stadium sponsor), Jefferson Bourbon, Patron Tequila, Santa Barbara Magazine, Montecito Journal, Maserati of Santa Barbara, Belmond El Encanto, Tara Gray Fine Jewelry, and Franck Dubarry.

The season’s 16 Goal Series title sponsors include Maserati of Santa Barbara and Belmond El Encanto. The 12 Goal Series sponsors include Folded Hills and Santa Barbara Vacation Rentals. The 8 Goal Series sponsor is Travel Associates.

For more information about the club and to buy tickets, visit sbpolo.com.

— Jennifer Zacharias for Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.