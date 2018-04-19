Second Storm in Two Days Expected to Drop More Rain on Santa Barbara County

Forecasters predict a quarter to a half-inch of precipitation, with scattered showers to last into Wednesday afternoon

Winds began to pick up significantly Tuesday afternoon as clouds rolled over the Santa Ynez mountains, a harbinger of what could be the second storm in two days, likely to bring with it more rainfall.

On Monday night, many areas in the county saw up to a half-inch of rain during several hours of precipitation, according to Kurt Kaplan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

On Tuesday night and into Wednesday, another low-pressure system is expected to move into the county, bringing colder temperatures.

People can "expect scattered showers" into Wednesday afternoon, Kaplan said.

Winds will be from the northwest with speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. There is a a slight chance of thunderstorms.

"We're not expecting a lot of rain, but a few brief showers could bring a quarter or a half an inch of rain," he said.

Another "very weak" storm system is expected to come through the county on Friday, he said, but will mainly affect areas north of Point Conception.

Warmer, sunny weather is expected on Saturday and throughout the weekend.

