More Rain Expected Friday in Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 10, 2016 | 6:40 p.m.

The El Niño rainy pattern that finally showed itself in March will continue on Friday, and possibly early next week, as two more storm systems pass through the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to start falling in Santa Barbara by late morning Friday and last into the early evening, said Carol Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service  in Oxnard.

“It is a rather potent storm, but it’s rather fast-moving,” Smith told Noozhawk. “There’s a good chance of rain, possibly heavy, through the afternoon.”

Forecasters set the chance of precipitation Friday at 100 percent , dropping to 70 percent by the evening hours as the storm gives way to scattered showers.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, and the snow level is expected to drop to about 5,000 feet, Smith said.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, with clouds moving in again Sunday night with a second, weaker storm.

Coastal areas could see close to an inch of rain Friday, Smith said, with up to 2 inches possible in the mountains.

Rain totals from the second storm are expected to be much lower as it mostly stays to the north of Santa Barbara County.

Moderate winds, with gusts to 25 mph, are likely Friday through Saturday night, and a Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect through Sunday night for elevated surf.

Smith reminded drivers to be cautious, especially when there is water on the roadways, and to be mindful of rip tides and "sneaker waves" at the beaches.

Daytime highs should be in the mid-60s, with overnight lows in the low- to mid-50s.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the region early next week, Smith said, bringing sunny skies and temperatures rising to near 80 by mid-week.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

