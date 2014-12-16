Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:39 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

More Rain Expected Through Wednesday in Santa Barbara

Most areas expected to receive between half an inch and an inch of rain

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 16, 2014

Santa Barbara County residents woke up Tuesday to rain, and will likely end the day with more rain expected to fall in the evening hours.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, about a quarter-inch of rain had been recorded in downtown Santa Barbara over the previous 24 hours.

Gibraltar Dam had recorded the most rainfall over that time, with .55 inches, and Cuyama recorded the least, with .04 inches.

Rainfall in the county is at 145 percent above normal for the water year that started Sept. 1. Cachuma Reservoir is still at 28.6 percent of its maximum storage capacity, which means the area is still in a state of drought even though recent rainfalls are helping to boost the water table.

Another stronger storm system will move into the area on Tuesday night around 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Most areas will see between half an inch and an inch of rain and the rain will continue into Wednesday morning. 

Temperatures are expected to be colder throughout the week, with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the mid-60s, and Saturday afternoon through next week looks to be dry and warmer, according to the National Weather Service. 

Mallard ducks enjoy a pond in Mission Creek in Santa Barbara, which was flowing Tuesday following Monday night's rainstorm. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

In light of the forecast, emergency warming shelters were activated for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, allowing a place for those seeking shelter to stay warm and dry from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

South County shelters are located at First Presbyterian Church, 21 East Constance Ave. in Santa Barbara, with a shuttle service running from the Unitarian Society starting at 6 p.m. In Carpinteria, a shelter will be held at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 941 Walnut Ave., and in Isla Vista, a shelter will be hosted at the University United Methodist Church at 892 Camino del Sur.

In North County, a shelter will be activated in Lompoc at Peace Lutheran, 1000 West Ocean Ave., and in Santa Maria at the Salvation Army, 200 West Cook St.

Pets and couples are allowed at the shelters and there is no sobriety requirement.

This week's storms weren't nearly as strong as those seen last week, according to John Dumas, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

"Last Friday was an exceptionally strong one," he said, adding that last week's storm brought in 1-2 inches per hour, while this week's is expected to bring a half inch per hour at the maximum.

"That's an important rate for us," he said, because 1-2 inches an hour can be enough rain to trigger movement in burn areas, which is less of an issue for Santa Barbara County, but still a problem in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

After tomorrow, the area is expected remain cloudy, "but right now there is no more rain in the forecast after tomorrow," he said.

The National Weather Service only projects the weather seven days in advance, but all signs are pointing to a dry and pleasant Christmas week.

"Starting Sunday, we do get a nice warm up," Dumas said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper

