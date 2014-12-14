Keep the Umbrellas Handy as More Rain’s on the Way for Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County is in for another dousing over the next few days, but nothing like the deluge it got last week, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to start falling late Monday afternoon and continue overnight into Tuesday, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

A second weather front is predicted to move through the region Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Rainfall totals are expected to be in the range of 1 to 1¼ inches along the coast, and up to 2 inches in the foothills and mountains, Sirard said.

“It’s not going to be as strong as last week’s storm,”​ he told Noozhawk.

Things should clear up by the latter part of the week into the weekend, Sirard said, although there’s a 20-percent chance of rain Friday night into Saturday.

It is expected to be breezy, with winds of 15-25 mph, and gusts to 45 mph at higher elevations, he said.

There’s also a chance of thunderstorms associated with both weather fronts.

The surf, which has been high the past few days, also is expected to pick up, especially along west-facing beaches in the North County.

Above-normal surf is expected in those areas from late Monday morning through Wednesday, with breakers of 10-12 feet and sets to 15 feet, Sirard said.

Most South Coast beaches will see surf in the 4- to 6-foot range, with some sets to 8 feet at point breaks such as Rincon, he added.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid-60s, with overnight lows in the low 50s.

