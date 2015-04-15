Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:16 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

More Rainbow Trout Coming to Cachuma Lake with 4,000-Pound Plant on Friday

By Liz Gaspar for Santa Barbara County Parks | April 15, 2015 | 6:05 p.m.

trout
Santa Barbara County Parks will plant 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout at Cachuma Lake this Friday, bringing the total to 10,000 pounds in a month. (Roger Millikan photo)

Santa Barbara County Parks will plant 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout this Friday, April 17, at Cachuma Lake.

The triploid rainbow trout plant includes 400 pounds of trophy sized fish, together with fish 1.5 to 2.5 pounds or better, all from Mount Lassen Trout Farm.

This plant is one of three, for a total of 10,000 pounds planted in a month. The Department of Fish & Wildlife is planting 2,000 pounds. In addition, Santa Barbara County Parks will plant another 4,000 pounds the last week of April/first week of May. Check for dates: www.sbparks.org, Cachuma Lake, Fishing.

The Friday plant was scheduled by County Parks to arrive before the annual Fish Derby April 18-19, sponsored by the Neal Taylor Nature Center. For more information, click here.

Fishing is allowed from a boat or the shoreline. Private boat launching continues on launch ramp 5; boaters are urged to use caution while launching. Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals will open at 6:30 a.m. Friday  and at 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 18-19 — early hours in anticipation of the Fish Derby. Pontoons, outboards, kayak rentals, and full bait and tackle are available. Fishing licenses are also available.

For rental and license information, call the marina at 805.688.4040. Note: Due to 30-day quagga mussel restrictions, private vessels must have been tagged by March 17 in order to launch April 17. See inspection and launch requirements, at www.sbparks.org, Quagga.

— Liz Gaspar is a park naturalist for Santa Barbara County Parks.

 
