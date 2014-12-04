Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Federal Grant Funds More Rebates to County Residents for Water-Wise Gardens

By Santa Barbara County Water Agency | December 4, 2014 | 10:32 a.m.

Thanks to a federal agency grant to the Santa Barbara County Water Agency, more county residents than ever before are now eligible to apply for rebates to help subsidize certain costs for renovating lawns and gardens to become more drought-tolerant.

Those rebates can go toward water-wise improvements such as switching to drip irrigation, turf removal, planting water-wise plants, applying mulch and making other changes that reduce water usage in the garden.

Many local residents and businesses have participated in various local landscape rebate programs over the past several years and are enjoying beautiful water-wise landscapes and saving money on their water bills. The accompanying before and after photos demonstrate the kinds of beautiful gardens that can result from landscape renovations.

Under a $178,000 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the rebates are now available for water customers of seven water providers, specifically the Carpinteria Valley Water District, the Goleta Water District, the Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the cities of Santa Barbara, Solvang, Buellton and Lompoc.

“This very timely grant will fund 50 percent of the rebates, which go directly to residents who make their landscapes more drought-tolerant under this program," said Thomas Fayram, Santa Barbara County’s deputy director of public works. "These federal dollars will help ensure reduced demand on water sources in the county, including Cachuma reservoir, which is itself a federal water supply project.”

Program qualifications and rebate amounts vary by participating water provider, but each program allows rebates for residential properties, including Home Owners Associations (HOAs) as well as commercial and institutional properties. For example, the cities of Santa Barbara and Solvang offer up to $1,000 for single family homes and up to $2,000 to $4,000 for businesses and HOAs. The City of Lompoc and Vandenberg Village have rebates up to $1,000. The Carpinteria Valley Water District offers up to $500 for single family homes and up to $1,000 for qualifying businesses, multi-family residences and HOAs.

To get started, customers in these areas should contact their local water provider before starting projects.

Fall and winter are the ideal time for planting many water wise plants. To learn more about water wise gardening or about the rebate program, residents should contact their water provider or go to WaterWiseSB.org.

